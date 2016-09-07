FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Actavis seeks to invalidate Tris patents on chewable ADHD drug
September 7, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Actavis seeks to invalidate Tris patents on chewable ADHD drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc is asking a federal court to invalidate four Tris Pharma Inc patents on the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Quillichew ER, sold by Tris partner Pfizer Inc.

New Jersey-based Tris sued Actavis in July in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware over Actavis' application to make a generic version of Quillichew ER, claiming the generic would infringe four patents. Actavis fired back on Friday with counterclaims saying the patents are invalid on at least one of multiple grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cFEjoX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
