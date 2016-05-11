2nd Circuit revives class action against hospitals over records fees

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing three Rochester, New York-area hospitals and a health information technology company of overcharging patients for their medical records.

In a unanimous opinion on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a lower court improperly dismissed the case on the grounds that the named plaintiffs requested and obtained their records through their attorneys, rather than themselves.

