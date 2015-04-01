FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Will legal hurdles make drug recycling unlikely?
April 1, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Will legal hurdles make drug recycling unlikely?

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least 38 states have enacted drug recycling laws that under certain conditions allow patients in need to obtain someone else’s unused prescription medicine that otherwise would have been destined for landfill.

Under most state laws, the drugs cannot be expired or controlled substances as defined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the redistribution must involve a licensed pharmacist and the recipient must have a valid prescription. Most states also require the drugs to be funneled through a designated pharmacy or medical facility.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MyDpFv

