Judge tosses suit vs Reglan makers, raises appeal possibility
July 14, 2015

Judge tosses suit vs Reglan makers, raises appeal possibility

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman who claims she suffers from involuntary upper-body movements due to prolonged use of a generic acid-blocker cannot sue the manufacturers of brand-name Reglan for allegedly failing to warn doctors about its long-term side effects, a U.S. judge ruled.

However, the one-page order and opinion on Friday by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Frederick Motz also raised the possibility of an immediate appeal by plaintiff Franch Shaw against brand-name Reglan manufacturers Wyeth, UCB Inc and Alaven Pharmaceutical.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MqafEm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
