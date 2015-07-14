Judge tosses suit vs Reglan makers, raises appeal possibility

(Reuters) - A woman who claims she suffers from involuntary upper-body movements due to prolonged use of a generic acid-blocker cannot sue the manufacturers of brand-name Reglan for allegedly failing to warn doctors about its long-term side effects, a U.S. judge ruled.

However, the one-page order and opinion on Friday by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Frederick Motz also raised the possibility of an immediate appeal by plaintiff Franch Shaw against brand-name Reglan manufacturers Wyeth, UCB Inc and Alaven Pharmaceutical.

