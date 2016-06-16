J&J files new lawsuit to block biosimilar version of Remicade

Johnson & Johnson has filed a second patent lawsuit against South Korean drug maker Celltrion Inc and Pfizer Inc's Hospira unit to stop them from launching a cheaper version of J&J's arthritis and inflammatory bowel drug Remicade in the U.S.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Boston federal court, New Jersey-based J&J's Janssen Biotech Inc unit claimed that Celltrion has been paying a supplier in Utah to make substances similar to those Janssen uses to grow the cells that produce Remicade, infringing Janssen's 2009 patent on those substances.

