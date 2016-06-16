FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
J&J files new lawsuit to block biosimilar version of Remicade
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

J&J files new lawsuit to block biosimilar version of Remicade

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has filed a second patent lawsuit against South Korean drug maker Celltrion Inc and Pfizer Inc's Hospira unit to stop them from launching a cheaper version of J&J's arthritis and inflammatory bowel drug Remicade in the U.S.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Boston federal court, New Jersey-based J&J's Janssen Biotech Inc unit claimed that Celltrion has been paying a supplier in Utah to make substances similar to those Janssen uses to grow the cells that produce Remicade, infringing Janssen's 2009 patent on those substances.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q7Gmzl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.