After remand, Renal Ventures fraud suit allowed to go on
March 12, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

After remand, Renal Ventures fraud suit allowed to go on

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit accusing dialysis company Renal Ventures Management of submitting false bills to Medicare to continue after an appellate court reversed his earlier dismissal of it.

New Jersey District Judge Noel Hillman on Wednesday denied a motion by Renal Ventures for judgment on the pleadings, rejecting an argument that its own billing records disproved the allegations in the 2009 lawsuit filed in 2009 by former employee Thomas Foglia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CazB8D

