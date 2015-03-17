FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Better medical practices could cut litigation: report
March 17, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Better medical practices could cut litigation: report

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - While obstetricians have long blamed plaintiffs’ lawyers for the rise in medical malpractice lawsuits, a new report by a consumer watchdog suggests those medical professionals need to take a chunk of the responsibility.

In a study released last week, the nonprofit consumer group Public Citizen found that many doctors and hospitals around the country have failed to adopt or adhere to widely available best practice standards in perinatal care, which have been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and reduce litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LmUKAy

