Better medical practices could cut litigation: report

(Reuters) - While obstetricians have long blamed plaintiffs’ lawyers for the rise in medical malpractice lawsuits, a new report by a consumer watchdog suggests those medical professionals need to take a chunk of the responsibility.

In a study released last week, the nonprofit consumer group Public Citizen found that many doctors and hospitals around the country have failed to adopt or adhere to widely available best practice standards in perinatal care, which have been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and reduce litigation.

