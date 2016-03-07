FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2016 / 10:42 PM / a year ago

Rescission of insurance policy over fat loss injections upheld

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Chicago medical center’s malpractice insurance does not have to cover lawsuits over experimental fat loss procedures performed by one of its affiliated doctors at his home office, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Joel Flaum of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a three-judge panel, ruled Friday that Virginia-based Essex Insurance Co is entitled to rescission of a policy it sold to Galilee Medical Center because the latter did not disclose the procedures in its application.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R1pUud

