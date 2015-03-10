FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Researcher found to have falsified AIDS data sues to reverse funding ban
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 10, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Researcher found to have falsified AIDS data sues to reverse funding ban

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A medical researcher in Washington state who was banned from getting federal funds after he was found to have fabricated AIDS research has filed his third lawsuit against the government, claiming to have new evidence that exonerates him.

Scott Brodie, a former University of Washington researcher who now lives in New Jersey, sued the Department of Human Services last week in Washington, D.C., federal court, seeking to have the ban lifted. He said he had recently learned that files showing his innocence had been deliberately destroyed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xb8lz7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.