Hospital not bound to rehire temp surgeon after Iraq deployment - 6th Circuit
October 26, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Hospital not bound to rehire temp surgeon after Iraq deployment - 6th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Tennessee hospital was under no obligation to rehire an orthopedic surgeon who left for a U.S. Army Reserve deployment while under a one-year employment contract, a divided federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Gilbert Merritt of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a 2-1 panel, ruled Monday the surgeon, Richard Slusher, was not protected by a federal law protecting veterans’ right to return to their jobs because his contract was temporary.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mnuffa

