Hospital not bound to rehire temp surgeon after Iraq deployment - 6th Circuit

A Tennessee hospital was under no obligation to rehire an orthopedic surgeon who left for a U.S. Army Reserve deployment while under a one-year employment contract, a divided federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Gilbert Merritt of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a 2-1 panel, ruled Monday the surgeon, Richard Slusher, was not protected by a federal law protecting veterans’ right to return to their jobs because his contract was temporary.

