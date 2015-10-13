FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctor's gender bias claims against Harvard, hospital tossed
October 13, 2015

Doctor's gender bias claims against Harvard, hospital tossed

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A doctor waited too long to claim she was placed on academic probation during her residency due to sex discrimination, a unanimous panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

Dr. Nina Shervin received the career-jeopardizing sanction in February 2007, four years into a five-year stint at the Harvard Orthopaedics Combined Residency Program. However, she didn’t sue until April 2010, after she had completed both the program and a one-year fellowship.

