a year ago
Mutual loses bid for attorneys' fees in Restoril patent case
July 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Mutual loses bid for attorneys' fees in Restoril patent case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to award Pennsylvania-based generic drugmaker Mutual Pharmaceutical Co Inc attorneys' fees after it successfully fought off a patent lawsuit by Tyco Healthcare Group LP over its insomnia drug Restoril.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey on Monday rejected Mutual's argument that the lawsuit was baseless and designed to take advantage of the automatic 30-month stay of generic drug approval triggered by a patent lawsuit under federal Hatch-Waxman Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aHeorZ

