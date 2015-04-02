Judge tosses most of Prime Healthcare's RICO lawsuit against union

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed almost all of a lawsuit filed by California hospital chain Prime Healthcare Services Inc accusing a union of trying to use “extortion” to unionize Prime’s employees.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit was largely barred by an earlier antitrust lawsuit and that the claims that were not barred fell flat. However, he ruled that Prime can file an amended complaint within 30 days.

