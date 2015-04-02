FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge tosses most of Prime Healthcare's RICO lawsuit against union
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 2, 2015 / 8:48 PM / 2 years ago

Judge tosses most of Prime Healthcare's RICO lawsuit against union

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed almost all of a lawsuit filed by California hospital chain Prime Healthcare Services Inc accusing a union of trying to use “extortion” to unionize Prime’s employees.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit was largely barred by an earlier antitrust lawsuit and that the claims that were not barred fell flat. However, he ruled that Prime can file an amended complaint within 30 days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1y4hZtv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.