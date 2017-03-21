Court overturns verdict for ex-Rite Aid pharmacist with needle phobia

A federal appeals court has overturned a $1.8 million jury verdict for a pharmacist who sued Rite Aid Corp for discrimination after it fired him because his phobia of needles prevented him from performing vaccinations.

A unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that administering vaccines was an "essential function" of the job, and that the pharmacist, Christopher Stevens, failed to show that Rite Aid could have accommodated him.

