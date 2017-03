Rite Aid Corp paid $834,200 in civil penalties to resolve U.S. government claims that some of its Los Angeles pharmacies incorrectly dispensed controlled substances on nearly 1,300 occasions.

The civil settlement with the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based pharmacy chain was announced on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker in Los Angeles following a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

