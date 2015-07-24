3rd Circuit strikes down Medicare regulation on rural-urban switch

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has struck down a U.S. regulation designed to stop urban hospitals from sidestepping geographic limits determining the reimbursement they receive for inpatient care.

Reversing a lower court, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that since 1999 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had been unlawfully blocking some hospitals from seeking higher reimbursement rates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OrtYV5