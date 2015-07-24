FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit strikes down Medicare regulation on rural-urban switch
July 24, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit strikes down Medicare regulation on rural-urban switch

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has struck down a U.S. regulation designed to stop urban hospitals from sidestepping geographic limits determining the reimbursement they receive for inpatient care.

Reversing a lower court, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that since 1999 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had been unlawfully blocking some hospitals from seeking higher reimbursement rates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OrtYV5

