3 months ago
Former Sacred Heart execs lose appeal of kickback convictions
May 12, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

Former Sacred Heart execs lose appeal of kickback convictions

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the convictions of the owner of the now-shuttered Sacred Heart Hospital in Chicago and a former executive for engaging in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors for patient referrals.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed the trial convictions of Edward Novak, Sacred Heart's owner and chief executive officer, and Clarence Nagelvoort, the hospital's chief operating officer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qBi5u2

