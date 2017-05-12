Former Sacred Heart execs lose appeal of kickback convictions

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the convictions of the owner of the now-shuttered Sacred Heart Hospital in Chicago and a former executive for engaging in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors for patient referrals.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed the trial convictions of Edward Novak, Sacred Heart's owner and chief executive officer, and Clarence Nagelvoort, the hospital's chief operating officer.

