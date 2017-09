A public health advocacy group has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the Food and Drug Administration to act on a ten-year-old petition seeking tighter standards on salt in food products.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday by the Center for Science in the Public Interest in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, seeks a court order requiring the FDA to act on the petition within 30 days of the order.

