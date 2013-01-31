WHO issues new guidelines for salt, potassium in diets

GENEVA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) issued new guidelines on Thursday recommending that adults consume less salt and a minimum of potassium in their daily diets so as to reduce risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Adults should consume less than 2,000 mg (2 grams) of sodium, or (less than) 5 grams of salt, and at least 3,510 mg (3.51 grams) of potassium per day,” the U.N. agency said in a statement.

Previously the WHO had recommended 2 grams of sodium but the new guidelines added the words “less than”, WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl told Reuters. The WHO also issued its first recommendations for children’s intake of sodium and salt, depending on their size, age and energy needs, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)