2nd Circuit rejects false marketing class action against Sanofi
November 16, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit rejects false marketing class action against Sanofi

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A group of health plans that brought a class action accusing drugmaker Sanofi of concealing the safety risks of its antibiotic Ketek do not have enough evidence to support their case, a unanimous federal appellate panel has ruled.

Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston, writing for a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled Friday that the health plans had not shown that Sanofi’s conduct caused them to pay more for the drug, affirming a lower court’s order granting summary judgment to the drugmaker.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SwcOrf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
