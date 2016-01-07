Sanofi dodges investor lawsuit over alleged kickback scheme

French drug company Sanofi SA has won dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit accusing it of promoting its diabetes drugs through an illegal kickback scheme.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs - Sanofi investor Joel Mofsenson and Israeli pension fund Meitav DS Provident Funds and Pension Ltd - failed to allege enough detail to support their claims of illegal kickbacks, or that such kickbacks caused the company’s stock price to drop.

