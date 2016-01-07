FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi dodges investor lawsuit over alleged kickback scheme
January 7, 2016 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Sanofi dodges investor lawsuit over alleged kickback scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

French drug company Sanofi SA has won dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit accusing it of promoting its diabetes drugs through an illegal kickback scheme.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs - Sanofi investor Joel Mofsenson and Israeli pension fund Meitav DS Provident Funds and Pension Ltd - failed to allege enough detail to support their claims of illegal kickbacks, or that such kickbacks caused the company’s stock price to drop.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S6ZkWa

