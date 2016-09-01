FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge blocks generic versions of Sanofi atrial fibrillation drug
September 1, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Judge blocks generic versions of Sanofi atrial fibrillation drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has blocked Actavis PLC and Novartis AG's Sandoz unit from launching generic versions of Sanofi SA's atrial fibrillation drug Multaq, finding they would infringe two of Sanofi's patents.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled Wednesday that the proposed generic drugs' labels, which were identical to Multaq's, would induce doctors to prescribe the drug in a way that would infringe Paris-based Sanofi's patent on a method for using the drug. He also found they would infringe a patent on the drug's formulation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2choiUH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
