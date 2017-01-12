Sanofi must face whistleblower's off-label marketing claims -judge

Sanofi must face whistleblower claims accusing it of marketing its cancer drug Taxotere to doctors for off-label use, a federal judge has ruled, saying it was too early to decide whether the French drugmaker's marketing was shielded by the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel in Philadelphia on Tuesday said off-label marketing could be protected free speech, but only if it was truthful and non-misleading. That was a question for a jury, he said.

