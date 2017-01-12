FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Sanofi must face whistleblower's off-label marketing claims -judge
January 12, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 7 months ago

Sanofi must face whistleblower's off-label marketing claims -judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sanofi must face whistleblower claims accusing it of marketing its cancer drug Taxotere to doctors for off-label use, a federal judge has ruled, saying it was too early to decide whether the French drugmaker's marketing was shielded by the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel in Philadelphia on Tuesday said off-label marketing could be protected free speech, but only if it was truthful and non-misleading. That was a question for a jury, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j9BMoJ

