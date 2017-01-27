Amgen opposes doctors weighing in on cholesterol drug patent fight

Amgen on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to reject briefs from doctors arguing that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA should be allowed to keep selling their cholesterol drug Praluent while they appeal their loss to Amgen in a patent lawsuit.

A lower court order banning sales of Praluent is set to take effect on Feb. 21. Several doctors said in briefs submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit earlier this week that their patients would be at risk if the court does not suspend that order.

