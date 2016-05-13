Judge dismisses proposed class action over alleged Sanofi kickbacks

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action filed by a union health plan accusing French drugmaker Sanofi SA of using kickback schemes to promote its osteoarthritis and diabetes drugs.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey on Wednesday ruled that Philadelphia-based Plumbers’ Local Union No. 690 Health Plan, had not provided enough detail about how it had been harmed, though he gave it leave to amend the complaint.

