U.S. top court will not hear fraud case over Sanofi antibiotic

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal by health plans accusing French drugmaker Sanofi SA of hiding the risks of its antibiotic Ketek, which largely fell out of use in the U.S. after being linked to liver failure.

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition for certiorari by the Sergeants Benevolent Association Health and Welfare Fund, New England Carpenters Health Benefits Fund and Allied Services Division Welfare Fund, which provide benefits to members of a New York City police officers' union, a New England construction workers' union and Illinois home health workers union, respectively.

