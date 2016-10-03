FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court will not hear fraud case over Sanofi antibiotic
October 3, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court will not hear fraud case over Sanofi antibiotic

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal by health plans accusing French drugmaker Sanofi SA of hiding the risks of its antibiotic Ketek, which largely fell out of use in the U.S. after being linked to liver failure.

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition for certiorari by the Sergeants Benevolent Association Health and Welfare Fund, New England Carpenters Health Benefits Fund and Allied Services Division Welfare Fund, which provide benefits to members of a New York City police officers' union, a New England construction workers' union and Illinois home health workers union, respectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dmMW6g

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
