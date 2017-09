(Reuters) - Insolvent Australian drugmaker QRxPharma Ltd has been hit with a class action accusing it of misleading investors into believing it was likely to get approval for a new pain drug in the United States.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New York, focuses on QRxPharma’s experimental drug Moxduo, which combines two different opioid painkillers, morphine and oxycodone.

