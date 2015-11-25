Prime Healthcare's RICO lawsuit against union dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by California-based Prime Healthcare Services Inc accusing a labor union of using “extortion” in its effort to organize employees of the hospital chain.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ruled Monday that the tactics allegedly used by the union, United Healthcare Workers West, were “hard bargaining” but not illegal. He did not give Prime leave to replead its case.

