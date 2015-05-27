FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sentence for lesser role in N.Y. health fraud case overturned
May 27, 2015 / 8:29 PM / 2 years ago

Sentence for lesser role in N.Y. health fraud case overturned

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has thrown out the eight-year prison sentence of a man who helped a $77 million Medicare fraud scheme by impersonating a doctor, finding that a lower court judge wrongly held him responsible for the entire scheme.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that even though Yuri Khandrius knew he was taking part in a larger scheme, that was not enough to justify the sentence handed down by Judge Nina Gershon of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn in August 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AyveUh

