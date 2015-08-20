FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14-year sentence upheld in health fraud that led to teen's death
August 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

14-year sentence upheld in health fraud that led to teen's death

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed a 14-year prison sentence for a Philadelphia social worker involved in a healthcare fraud linked to the death of a 14-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

Judge D. Brooks Smith, writing for a unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said that Solomon Manamela failed to prove that he should not be subject to healthcare fraud laws, even though he was not a healthcare provider.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WGpLTp

