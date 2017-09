A former healthcare clinic consultant in Miami was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to laundering money for a $63 million Medicare fraud ring, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Nery Cowan, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in January. She was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qKqxmO