The former owner of a Brooklyn clinic has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking part in a scheme to recruit poor and homeless people to undergo unnecessary medical tests, which authorities say resulted in $70 million in fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare and Medicaid.

Victor Lipkin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan federal court on Friday, according to Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He was also ordered to pay $8 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2moTQNG