By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 A study testing the value of
DNA sequencing as part of routine medical care showed that
roughly one in five people carried a mutation linked with rare
disease, but few actually benefited from that information,
researchers reported on Monday.
The finding comes from the first rigorous study examining
the impact of whole genome sequencing in healthy primary care
patients.
Scientists for years have predicted that a person's DNA
would eventually become part of every patient's medical chart.
The new study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, put
that notion to the test.
It studied the value of whole genome sequencing in a group
of 100 healthy patients and their doctors. Half of these
patients were offered to have their genetic code analyzed to see
whether they were carrying any mutations linked with disease.
Doctors also took a detailed family history of these patients.
The other half were simply offered a family history assessment.
Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard
Medical School, along with collaborators at Baylor College of
Medicine, analyzed nearly 5,000 genes associated with rare
genetic conditions in each of the patients offered sequencing.
Researchers found that among those 50 healthy individuals,
11 patients, or 22 percent, carried mutations liked with rare
disease. Of these 11, only two had signs of underlying
conditions. In the other nine, there was no sign of the genetic
disease they were predicted to have.
Dr Jason Vassy of the Brigham, who led the study, said the
findings show that sequencing healthy people will inevitably
turn up new information, but only some of it will actually be
useful in improving their health.
Although the research did show that primary care doctors
were capable of handling the massive amount of genetic
information contained in the tests, it also showed that more
study is needed before routine genome sequencing in healthy
people is "medically justified," Vassy said in a statement.
Heidi Rehm, director of the Laboratory for Molecular
Medicine at the Brigham, said the researchers were surprised at
how many healthy people carried risk variants for rare genetic
diseases. That suggests that risk of rare disease could be "far
higher than previously suspected," she said in a statement.
What is not clear is how likely it is that people who have
those risk genes actually develop disease, Rehm said.
