New York's Mount Sinai sues HCSC over out-of-network payments

New York City's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has sued health insurer Health Care Service Corp, claiming it repeatedly paid less for out-of-network services provided by Mount Sinai-affiliated providers than it promised.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, includes claims for negligent misrepresentation and violation of New York's General Business Law.

