AngioDynamics must face patent claims over injection ports

Medical device maker AngioDynamics Inc must face a patent lawsuit filed by rival CR Bard Inc over skin implants used to make injections easier, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware on Tuesday refused to dismiss the lawsuit, which Bard filed last year. She found that AngioDynamics’ argument that Bard’s patents covered unpatentable material were premature and could not be decided without further discovery.

