A U.S. appeals court will hear arguments on Monday over whether to block a San Francisco ordinance requiring warning labels on advertisements of soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages in an effort to discourage consumption of the sugary drinks.

Three trade groups including the American Beverage Association are asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling last year that denied their request for a preliminary injunction against the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o7B4GL