A U.S. appeals court will hear arguments on Monday over
whether to block a San Francisco ordinance requiring warning
labels on advertisements of soda and other sugar-sweetened
beverages in an effort to discourage consumption of the sugary
drinks.
Three trade groups including the American Beverage
Association are asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to
overturn a ruling last year that denied their request for a
preliminary injunction against the law.
