Generic drugmakers Sandoz Inc and Lupin Ltd have agreed to pay $6.72 million to resolve lawsuits accusing them of striking deals with Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp to delay the release of lower-cost versions of acne drug Solodyn.

The accord, detailed in papers filed on Tuesday in Boston federal court, came in one of several antitrust class actions focused on "pay-for-delay" settlements. In such deals, brand-name drugmakers pay generic companies to keep their products off the market for a longer period.

