(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline subsidiary Stiefel Laboratories has filed suit against the Canadian company that agreed to purchase the rights to make, sell and distribute its brand-name psoriasis drug Soriatane for $180 million.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accused Toronto-based Krim Biopharma of trying to back out of the Soriatane deal or cut the purchase price in half.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KAZeA7