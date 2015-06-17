Patent infringement lawsuit over spinal implants tossed

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Texas company Bonutti Skeletal Innovations against a spinal implant manufacturer alleging infringement of six patents involving bone spacers and surgical techniques.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone found that Bonutti’s factual allegations were inadequate to support its claims against Globus Medical, according to her order on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

