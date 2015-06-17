FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent infringement lawsuit over spinal implants tossed
June 17, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Patent infringement lawsuit over spinal implants tossed

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Texas company Bonutti Skeletal Innovations against a spinal implant manufacturer alleging infringement of six patents involving bone spacers and surgical techniques.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone found that Bonutti’s factual allegations were inadequate to support its claims against Globus Medical, according to her order on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J4iNCV

