Insurers score early win in case over surgeon's alleged fraud

(Reuters) - Insurers for a spinal surgeon who fled to Pakistan after being accused of billing the government for unnecessary surgeries won a victory in a lawsuit seeking to avoid liability on Tuesday, when a federal judge certified a defendant class of individuals and hospitals that may have claims against the doctor.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black of the Southern District of Ohio ruled that the insurers Medical Protective Co and Cincinnati Insurance Co could seek declaratory judgment that they were not liable to any of the individuals and hospitals collectively.

