Judge will not shield insurer from claims against fugitive surgeon

Medical malpractice insurer Medical Protective Co may be liable for claims against a doctor who has been accused of doing unnecessary spine surgeries on hundreds of patients, even though he has fled the country and refuses to help defend against the claims, a federal judge in Cincinnati has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ruled Friday that Medical Protective's liability for claims against the doctor, Abubakar Durrani, must be decided case by case, depending on whether Durrani's refusal to cooperate prejudiced the insurer. He dismissed a lawsuit by Medical Protective seeking a declaratory judgment that it was not liable for any of the claims.

