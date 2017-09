A Dallas federal court jury has ruled in favor of Abbott Laboratories in a potentially billion-dollar whistleblower lawsuit over off-label promotion of bile duct stents for use in blood vessels.

The jury found 10-1 that Chicago-based Abbott and its predecessor Guidant Corp had not caused any false claims for stents to be submitted to Medicare.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ve0C32