Ex-Stryker salesman to challenge $745,000 verdict over non-compete agreement

A former salesman for medical device maker Stryker Corp who was ordered to pay $745,000 after a jury found he violated a non-compete agreement will challenge the verdict in federal appeals court Wednesday, claiming that Stryker concealed evidence.

The salesman, Christopher Ridgeway, is also asking the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to find that the Michigan trial court should have applied the law of Louisiana, where he was based, rather than Stryker's home state of Michigan.

