Medical students sue over forced vaginal probes
May 18, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Medical students sue over forced vaginal probes

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two female students in Florida have sued a community college for allegedly forcing them to endure vaginal probes in front of classmates and instructors in a medical diagnostic sonography class.

In a lawsuit filed against Valencia State College on Thursday in federal court in Orlando, the women said they submitted under duress almost weekly to probes, which at times required that they be sexually stimulated by other students to facilitate insertion of the probe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2uJCa

