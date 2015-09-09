FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. proposes new rules for human research subjects
September 9, 2015

U.S. proposes new rules for human research subjects

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal government has proposed new rules to protect human subjects of scientific research that would tighten the standards for informed consent and streamline approval processes, among other changes.

The proposed rule was published jointly in the Federal Register on Tuesday by a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Justice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LjIwmD

