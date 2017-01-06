FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indivior must face Amneal's antitrust claims over Suboxone -judge
January 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Indivior must face Amneal's antitrust claims over Suboxone -judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Drugmaker Indivior PLC must face claims by generic rival Amneal Pharmaceuticals that it schemed to block generic competition for its opioid dependence drug Suboxone, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia ruled Wednesday that Amneal could go ahead with claims that Invidior refused to cooperate in developing a joint safety program for Suboxone, which carries a risk of abuse or overdose, with Amneal in order to suppress competition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iIOUR0

