Court may consider patients' bid to intervene in House ACA challenge

A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the U.S. House of Representatives to respond to a motion by two patients to intervene in a lawsuit that could gut subsidies provided under the Affordable Care Act, suggesting the court may consider the motion before president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The Republican-controlled House, which brought the case, scored a victory in May when U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C. ruled that the healthcare law's subsidies for patients' deductibles, co-payments and out-of-pocket share of treatment costs were illegal. President Barack Obama's administration appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iN7zZp