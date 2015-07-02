FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
$237 mln whistleblower verdict against S.C. hospital stands
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 2, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

$237 mln whistleblower verdict against S.C. hospital stands

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed a $237 million verdict in a whistleblower action against a hospital in Sumter, South Carolina, an amount that one judge said would likely be the “death knell” for the only in-patient facility in the town.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the jury’s finding that Tuomey Healthcare System’s contract with 19 part-time physicians violated the federal Stark Law, which bars hospitals from compensating physicians for referrals, and that the Sumter-based facility had submitted more than 20,000 false bills to Medicare as a result.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JAObJB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.