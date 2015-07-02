$237 mln whistleblower verdict against S.C. hospital stands

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed a $237 million verdict in a whistleblower action against a hospital in Sumter, South Carolina, an amount that one judge said would likely be the “death knell” for the only in-patient facility in the town.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the jury’s finding that Tuomey Healthcare System’s contract with 19 part-time physicians violated the federal Stark Law, which bars hospitals from compensating physicians for referrals, and that the Sumter-based facility had submitted more than 20,000 false bills to Medicare as a result.

