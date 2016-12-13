Federal Circuit upholds Supernus patent victory in epilepsy drug case

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that an Actavis Inc application to make a generic version of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's epilepsy drug Oxtellar XR infringed Supernus' patents.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a February ruling from U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey without explanation, just four days after hearing oral arguments last Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hsNveG