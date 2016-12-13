FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Federal Circuit upholds Supernus patent victory in epilepsy drug case
December 13, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 8 months ago

Federal Circuit upholds Supernus patent victory in epilepsy drug case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that an Actavis Inc application to make a generic version of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's epilepsy drug Oxtellar XR infringed Supernus' patents.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a February ruling from U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey without explanation, just four days after hearing oral arguments last Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hsNveG

