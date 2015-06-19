FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals court affirms GNC, Rite Aid win on joint-supplement ads
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court affirms GNC, Rite Aid win on joint-supplement ads

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a win for retailers GNC and Rite Aid, a federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of multidistrict litigation over their advertisements for the popular joint-health supplement glucosamine chondroitin.

They faced consumer allegations that the ads falsely claimed the supplements were scientifically proven to improve joint health, since independent studies showed they were no better than placebos. The allegations were insufficient to survive a motion to dismiss, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IU04ak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.