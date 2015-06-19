Appeals court affirms GNC, Rite Aid win on joint-supplement ads

(Reuters) - In a win for retailers GNC and Rite Aid, a federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of multidistrict litigation over their advertisements for the popular joint-health supplement glucosamine chondroitin.

They faced consumer allegations that the ads falsely claimed the supplements were scientifically proven to improve joint health, since independent studies showed they were no better than placebos. The allegations were insufficient to survive a motion to dismiss, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Friday.

